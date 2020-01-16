Free GED preparation classes offered through New River Community College's Office of Transitional Programs begin Monday, Jan. 27, in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford. The classes run until May 14.

GED prep classes help adults increase their skills to pass the GED exam and prepare for college or a career. Students will prepare to take the GED/high school equivalency exam, prepare for the Virginia Placement Test and learn employability skills.

Class schedules are as follows:

Floyd County

Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd

Giles County

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Pearisburg Community Center, 1410 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg

Montgomery County

Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Wednesdays, noon to 3 p.m.

Location: New River Community College's New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg

Pulaski County

Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Mondays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Location: New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Radford City

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford

Those interested in registering or who have questions may contact the NRCC Office of Transitional Programs at 674-3682 or adultbasiced@nr.edu.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

