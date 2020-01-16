Free GED preparation classes offered through New River Community College's Office of Transitional Programs begin Monday, Jan. 27, in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford. The classes run until May 14.
GED prep classes help adults increase their skills to pass the GED exam and prepare for college or a career. Students will prepare to take the GED/high school equivalency exam, prepare for the Virginia Placement Test and learn employability skills.
Class schedules are as follows:
Floyd County
Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon
Wednesdays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd
Giles County
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Pearisburg Community Center, 1410 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg
Montgomery County
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Wednesdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Location: New River Community College's New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg
Pulaski County
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Mondays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin
Radford City
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford
Those interested in registering or who have questions may contact the NRCC Office of Transitional Programs at 674-3682 or adultbasiced@nr.edu.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.