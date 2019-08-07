Free GED preparation classes are being offered through New River Community College's Office of Transitional Programs beginning Monday, Aug. 26, in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford. The classes run until Dec. 19.
Thses classes help adults increase their skills to pass the GED exam and prepare for college or a career. Students will prepare to take the GED/high school equivalency exam, prepare for the Virginia Placement Test and learn employability skills.
Class locations and schedules are as follows:
Floyd County
Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd
Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m., New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd
Giles County
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pearisburg Community Center, 1410 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg
Montgomery County
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, NRCC New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m., NRCC New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg
Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m., NRCC New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg
Pulaski County
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m., New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin
Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Mondays, 1 to 3 p.m., New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin
Radford City
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford
Those interested in registering or with questions may contact the NRCC Office of Transitional Programs at 674-3682 or adultbasiced@nr.edu.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser