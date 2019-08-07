Free GED preparation classes are being offered through New River Community College's Office of Transitional Programs beginning Monday, Aug. 26, in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford. The classes run until Dec. 19.

Thses classes help adults increase their skills to pass the GED exam and prepare for college or a career. Students will prepare to take the GED/high school equivalency exam, prepare for the Virginia Placement Test and learn employability skills.

Class locations and schedules are as follows:

Floyd County

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd

Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m., New River Community Action, 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, Floyd

Giles County

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pearisburg Community Center, 1410 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg

Montgomery County

Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, NRCC New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m., NRCC New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg

Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m., NRCC New River Valley Mall site, 782 New River Road, Suite 400, Christiansburg

Pulaski County

Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m., New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Middle College/GED (ages 18-24): Mondays, 1 to 3 p.m., New River Community College, 234 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Radford City

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford

Those interested in registering or with questions may contact the NRCC Office of Transitional Programs at 674-3682 or adultbasiced@nr.edu.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

Tags

Load comments