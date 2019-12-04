The music of Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder and New Macedon Rangers will be featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 14. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.
The band Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder is composed primarily of young bluegrass musicians from Virginia, with mandolin player Adam at the helm. The band includes Mike McPeak, Adam’s father, who plays guitar and sings lead and harmony vocals; Lindsey Jackson, who sings lead and harmony vocals; David Chrisley, who plays bass and sings harmony vocals; and Steve Chrisley, David’s father, who plays banjo. Crystal Shipley, who plays the fiddle, will join the band for the December jamboree. The group began playing at fiddlers conventions and then went on to play their own shows and participate in competitions. They placed ninth and 10th at Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America National Band Championship events in Nashville. They have also appeared on public television’s “Song of the Mountains.”
Presenting a range of traditional dance music and songs from the Virginia Blue Ridge region to bluegrass and country favorites, the New Macedon Rangers' harmonies and instrumentals capture the essence of a bygone era of American music. Living in Floyd, Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small regularly perform as a duo at the Floyd Country Store. They often play with a full band for the Country Store’s Friday Night Jamborees and have provided music for performances by the legendary Green Grass Cloggers. The New Macedon Rangers have won both the bluegrass and old-time band contests at the Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention in Silk Hope, North Carolina, as well as old-time band competitions at the Fiddler’s Grove Festival in Union Grove, North Carolina, and at the Tazewell County Fiddlers’ Convention in Virginia. Watkins and Small have been awarded a number of blue ribbons for fiddle, banjo and folk singing at fiddlers conventions throughout Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, and Small was named the 2015 Bluegrass Mandolin Champion of Australia. The duo co-founded and coordinate the Dorrigo Old Time Music School as part of Australia’s Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival.
Corporate sponsors of the 2019-2020 jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; Castle Rock Insurance Agency, Pearisburg; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King’s Tire Service, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; Shoney’s Restaurant, Dublin; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.
The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.
More information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club is available from Tim Jones at 674-3625, and online at www.nr.edu/fiddle.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
