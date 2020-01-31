The music of The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club jamboree on Saturday, Feb. 8. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.
The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music throughout North Carolina and Virginia for more than 40 years. The band originally formed in the late 1960s, with several lineup changes throughout the years. The present band is made up of Donald Clifton, Johnny Joyce, Derrick Easter, Billy Hawks, Marsha Todd and Doug Joyce. The band cites the Country Gentleman and the Osborne Brothers as some of their musical influences.
The Slate Mountain Ramblers is a family old-time group from Mt. Airy, North Carolina. The members are Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, Marsha Bowman Todd and Randy Hiatt. The Slate Mountain Ramblers play for dances, shows, family and community gatherings, and benefits. The band has a winning tradition, placing at various fiddlers' conventions, and the group has traveled as far as Gainsborough, England, to perform.
Corporate sponsors of the 2019-2020 jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; Castle Rock Insurance Agency, Pearisburg; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King’s Tire Service, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; Shoney’s Restaurant, Dublin; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.
The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.
More information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club is available from Tim Jones at 674-3625, and online at www.nr.edu/fiddle.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.