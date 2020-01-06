The music of Truegrass and Wolfe Brothers String Band will be featured at New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club jamboree on Saturday, Jan. 11. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.
Truegrass is a bluegrass band that formed in early 2004. They perform traditional bluegrass music that ranges from hard-driving and energetic to slow ballads and gospel tunes. The band has performed throughout southwest Virginia as well as east Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland, and they have released both bluegrass and bluegrass gospel CDs. The band's current members are Donny Pratter, guitar and vocals; Jack Wells, mandolin and vocals; Wayne Thomas, banjo and vocals; Dewey Long, fiddle; and Brian Dunford, bass.
Although the Wolfe Brothers first formed during the mid-1970s, the group re-established their unique old-time sound in the early 1990s. Featuring three vocalists, the band boasts a repertoire ranging from rarely heard traditional songs and tunes to their own original material. Current band members include Dale Morris, banjo, guitar and vocals; Casey Hash, guitar, accordion and vocals; Mac Traynham, fiddle and vocals; and Jesse Morris, upright bass. The Wolfe Brothers have played at events such as the Carter Fold Festival, Merlefest, the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, Floydfest, the Barter Theater and HoustonFest. The group has also appeared on the PBS television series "Song of the Mountains. The Wolfe Brothers String Band is based in Grayson County and has recorded five projects.
Corporate sponsors of the 2019-2020 jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; Castle Rock Insurance Agency, Pearisburg; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King’s Tire Service, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; Shoney’s Restaurant, Dublin; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. Jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month through April. NRCC is a Crooked Road affiliated venue.
For more information contact Tim Jones at 674-3625, and online at www.nr.edu/fiddle.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.