The music of the Java Brothers and Dixie Blue Grass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree on Saturday, March 14. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.
The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during a Monday Night Radford Fiddle and Banjo Jam. Their musical influences include Bill Monroe, Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Old and In the Way, The Seldom Scene, Sam Bush, Tony Rice, JD Crowe and Doyle Lawson. The Java Brothers mix standard bluegrass and newgrass with fiery original tunes in their live shows. The band includes Joe Abercrombie on banjo; Bill Adams on dobro; Ralph Berrier on fiddle; Chris Burgoyne on mandolin; Doug Capobianco on string bass; and Wayne Frye on guitar.
The Dixie Blue Grass Boys is a traditional-style group that has been playing for 11 years in the Virginia and North Carolina area. The group performs old-time, country and bluegrass music for dances and concerts. The band members are Adam Burrows, fiddle and vocals; Makayla Burrows, guitar and vocals; Danny Bowers, banjo and vocals; and Jerry Steinberg, bass fiddle.
Corporate sponsors of the 2019-2020 jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; Castle Rock Insurance Agency, Pearisburg; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King’s Tire Service, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; Shoney’s Restaurant, Dublin; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.
More information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club is available from Tim Jones at 540-674-3625, and online at www.nr.edu/fiddle.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
