New River Community College and Emory & Henry College have established a Concurrent Admission Agreement for transfer students, which will provide a pathway for students enrolled in associate of arts and sciences transfer pathway programs to earn four-year degrees.
This new agreement will support students to take one class at the 300 level or higher (3-4 credits) free of tuition during the second year at NRCC, prior to full-time enrollment at Emory & Henry.
NRCC students will start to have access to programs at Emory & Henry as well, such as academic and financial aid advising in preparation for their continuation at Emory & Henry as well as the use of the library and cafeteria and access to sporting events and theater productions when they are currently enrolled.
Also included is the ability for NRCC graduates to seamlessly transfer to Emory & Henry without extra applications or fees. Students will be eligible to receive financial aid awards upon enrollment at Emory & Henry, among other benefits.
“Our goal is to provide the most affordable options and pathways toward higher education in our region,” said Emory & Henry College President John Wells. “The high-quality education afforded at New River Community College makes a seamless transition to Emory & Henry to finish a four-year degree while saving on tuition costs. We aim to be the transfer college of choice.”
Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks and an average class size of 14 students. Located in Washington County, the college dates to 1836, and is consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions.
“As a graduate of Emory & Henry College myself, I am especially proud of this partnership that ensures continuing education for our students at NRCC,” said President Pat Huber. “This new partnership focuses on student engagement with both institutions from the beginning, and those important campus connections will ultimately lead to their success.”
