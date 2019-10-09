New River Community College is offering four seminars that go beyond the basics of customer service and management, providing opportunities to develop new skills and build on the strengths inside a team or company.
The seminars, led by Dr. Robert Kenney, will be held at NRCC’s New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg, Room 142, from 8 a.m. to noon. Registration is currently in progress for these sessions. Each one is $94.
The seminar schedule is as follows:
Transitioning to Supervisor: Making the Most of Supervision – Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Class #15300)
This seminar shares practical suggestions for making a smooth transition into supervisor or, for the more experienced learners, for identifying and completing easily overlooked skill gaps. After this seminar, participants will be able to describe the responsibilities of a supervisor, transition from coworker to supervisor, deliver constructive performance feedback, avoid micro-management and contribute to the motivation of coworkers.
Mentoring: Preparing and Retaining a Skilled Workforce – Friday, Oct. 25 (Class #15301)
This seminar offers the nuts and bolts for how to give the most to and how to get the most out of mentorship. After this seminar, participants will be able to determine what type of mentoring relationship fits their needs, explain what effective mentors and mentees actually do, avoid common mentoring pitfalls, identify the best mentor-mentee matches, create a professional development plan for mentees and a negotiated agreement with clearly defined expectations and action plans for both mentor and mentee.
Constructive Conflict Resolution – Tuesday, Nov. 5 (Class #15302)
After this seminar, participants will be able to make conflict constructive rather than destructive, explain different conflict reaction styles and when to use each, identify when conflict goals are cooperative rather than competitive, search for a collaborative outcome when in conflict, use effective communication skills that display and enhance mutual trust and respect, and reduce defensiveness and break the defensiveness chain.
Working in a Multi-Generational Team – Thursday, Dec. 5 (Class #15303)
This seminar will focus on key solutions to working with several generations in one office. These solutions include developing a deeper understanding of who these individuals are, what they are about, what motivates them at work and in life, how to communicate with them, and establishing mutual respect and understanding. Participants will learn to appreciate and leverage the key differences, which will reduce conflict and frustration and increase creativity and employee retention.
For online registration, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non Credit Course Offerings, and then search for the class ID number.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
