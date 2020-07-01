New River Community Action is pleased to award Allison Jones of Shawsville the 2020 Rev. George Ducker Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to a New River Valley graduating high school senior who has displayed strong leadership ability in academics and beyond.
Allison is a distinguished academic student, having received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and Rotary Club Student Award. Additionally, she was named to the New River Community College President’s List for college classes taken through dual enrollment.
Allison’s Eastern Montgomery High School extracurricular activities include the Interact Club, Beta Club, YOVASO Club, Help Save the Next Girl, EMHS Newspaper, Photography Club and Girls’ Varsity Tennis. In addition to school activities, Allison has volunteered for the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, the Meadowbrook Public Library, and has interned with Linking Individual Needs in our Community. She is an active member of the Cambria Pentecostal Holiness Church where she helps teach the Teen Bible Class, volunteers to cook and serve meals to the homeless, and supports the Operation Christmas Child drive.
Allison will attend Radford University in the fall and join her sister as part of the first generation of college students in her family.
New River Community Action's annual $1,000 scholarship is awarded in memory of the late Rev. George Ducker, who served as Pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Radford, member of the Radford City School Board and member of the NRCA Board of Directors from 1986 to 1992.
Submitted by Sheila West
