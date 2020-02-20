Local artist Zach Blevins’ work, “Nature Sprites,” is now on display in the Fletcher Gallery at New River Community College in Dublin. A reception with the artist will be held Friday, Feb. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. in 145 Godbey Hall.
Blevins graduated from NRCC in 2019 with an associate degree in general studies with fine arts specialization. He is currently a student at Radford University and is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Blevins has been creating sculptures for more than 15 years, and has gained attention recently for his newer pieces of work titled “Nature Sprites.” He says he is inspired by his love of trees, flowers and nature in general, and he started creating humanoid beings that represented those elements.
The show will be displayed until March 27. The gallery hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
New River Community College is located at 5251 College Drive. For more information, visit https://nr.edu/.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
