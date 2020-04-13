New River Community Actions Emergency Assistance Programs offer aid to individuals and families experiencing financial crises. The agency helps with the following basic needs:
- Rental and mortgage payment assistance: up to $700 per year
- Utilities payment assistance: up to $500 per year
- Food, household supplies, diapers and infant formula: monthly
Assistance is available for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines (example: $52,400 for a family of four).
For information and assistance, individuals may call their local New River Community Action Emergency Assistance Program:
- Floyd County: 745-2102
- Giles County: 921-2146
- Montgomery County: 382-6186 or 381-1561
- Pulaski County: 980-5525
- Radford: 320-7460
New River Community Action staff are providing assistance without person-to-person contact.
Learn more at https://newrivercommunityaction.org/.
Submitted by Sheila West
