New River Community Action is extending free tax preparation services to qualifying families (households with incomes of $56,000 or less) in the New River Valley in a Virtual VITA format to assist them in meeting the July 15 federal and the Nov. 1 state filing deadlines.
NRCA's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program uses IRS-certified volunteers to provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Virtual VITA offers a safe alternative to traditional tax preparation and requires no face-to-face interaction.
The virtual format requires tax filers to contact the NRCA VITA coordinator via e-mail at cdeangelis@nrcaa.org and request the required VITA intake forms. Those without email may call 382-6187 and provide a mailing address where forms can be sent. Individuals requesting services then return completed intake forms and required tax documentation via email or U.S. Postal Service, and IRS-certified tax preparers will complete the tax returns.
Required forms include:
- Completed IRS VITA intake forms; if you are filing a joint return, both you and your spouse must sign IRS VITA paperwork;
- Photo identification for you and spouse (if married filing jointly);
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse and your dependents;
- All wage and tax statements, including Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, SSA-1099;
- Interest and dividend statements;
- 1095-A (for those with Marketplace Health Insurance); and
- Any other tax documents you received.
VITA is NOT able to prepare:
- Schedule C with loss, depreciation or business use of home;
- Complicated Schedule D (capital gains and losses);
- Form SS-5 (request for Social Security number);
- Form 8606 (nondeductible IRA);
- Form 8814 (child taxed at parent’s tax rate);
- Form SS-8 (determination of worker status for purposes of federal employment taxes); and
- Health Savings Accounts, international or military returns.
Please call 382-6187 or email cdeangelis@nrcaa.org for more information.
Submitted by Sheila West
