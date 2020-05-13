New River Community Action is extending free tax preparation services to qualifying families (households with incomes of $56,000 or less) in the New River Valley in a Virtual VITA format to assist them in meeting the July 15 federal and the Nov. 1 state filing deadlines.

NRCA's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program uses IRS-certified volunteers to provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Virtual VITA offers a safe alternative to traditional tax preparation and requires no face-to-face interaction.

The virtual format requires tax filers to contact the NRCA VITA coordinator via e-mail at cdeangelis@nrcaa.org and request the required VITA intake forms. Those without email may call 382-6187 and provide a mailing address where forms can be sent. Individuals requesting services then return completed intake forms and required tax documentation via email or U.S. Postal Service, and IRS-certified tax preparers will complete the tax returns.

Required forms include:

  • Completed IRS VITA intake forms; if you are filing a joint return, both you and your spouse must sign IRS VITA paperwork;
  • Photo identification for you and spouse (if married filing jointly);
  • Social Security cards for you, your spouse and your dependents;
  • All wage and tax statements, including Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, SSA-1099;
  • Interest and dividend statements;
  • 1095-A (for those with Marketplace Health Insurance); and
  • Any other tax documents you received.

VITA is NOT able to prepare:

  • Schedule C with loss, depreciation or business use of home;
  • Complicated Schedule D (capital gains and losses);
  • Form SS-5 (request for Social Security number);
  • Form 8606 (nondeductible IRA);
  • Form 8814 (child taxed at parent’s tax rate);
  • Form SS-8 (determination of worker status for purposes of federal employment taxes); and
  • Health Savings Accounts, international or military returns.

Please call 382-6187 or email cdeangelis@nrcaa.org for more information.

Submitted by Sheila West

Submitted by Sheila West

Tags

Load comments