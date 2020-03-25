Due to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, New River Community Action's emergency assistance program food pantries are in urgent need of food, infant formula and disposable diapers.
Numbers of families requesting and receiving assistance from the NRCA food pantries has increased by 30% so far in March 2020 as compared to March 2019.
The food pantries need the following nonperishable foods:
- peanut butter
- potato mixes (mashed, scalloped, etc.);
- canned tuna;
- canned chicken;
- soups/stews;
- breakfast cereal;
- canned fruit;
- bread mixes (cornbread, biscuits, etc.);
- spaghetti and sauce.
Food pantries also need donations of infant formula and disposable diapers (especially sizes 4, 5 and 6) and Pull-Ups.
Donations may be taken to the following locations:
- 120 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd (745-2102);
- 928 W. Main St., Radford (320-7460);
- 516 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg (921-2146);
- 110 Roanoke St., Christiansburg (382-6186 or 381-1561);
- 412 N. Jefferson St.., Pulaski (980-5525);
- 706 Harding Ave., Blacksburg (951-8134).
Donors are requested to call in advance for hours of operation. Donations may be dropped off without entering the food pantry buildings.
For more information about NRCA, go to http://newrivercommunityaction.org/.
Submitted by Sheila West
