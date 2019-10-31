November events at Roanoke College include Theatre Roanoke College’s performance of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and the Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program event featuring Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz in conversation with Jen Psaki, former Communications Director for the Obama administration.
Events are free, unticketed and open to the public unless otherwise noted. All information is available at roanoke.edu/events.
Coffee Shop Talk- Dr. Daisy Ball, Assistant Professor, Public Affairs: An Inside Look at Inside-Out: Teaching and Learning in Prison
November 7, 8:00 p.m., Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main Street, Salem
Inside-Out is a unique educational program that brings traditional college students together with incarcerated individuals for semester-long learning. Join Dr. Daisy Ball for a conversation about the Inside-Out program she's established at Roanoke College, in collaboration with the Roanoke County Jail. Several students involved in with the program will speak about their experiences.
The 2019 Henry H. Fowler Distinguished Public Speaker Program
Can We Talk? Civil Discourse and Democracy: Howard Kurtz in Conversation with Jen Psaki
November 12, 7:30 p.m., Homer C. Bast Center
Free tickets for all are required and available at roanoke.edu/events or at the Colket Center information desk.
“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” --Winston Churchill
Many decry current breakdowns of civility that seem worse than any time before in American political parties, branches of government, media, and other public institutions. This year, Henry H. Fowler speakers will address the apparent decline in public civility and what, if anything, can be done about it.
Howard Kurtz, media specialist for Fox News, and Jen Psaki, former Communications Director for the Obama Administration will engage in a conversation on the decline in civility, especially as it relates to government and the media.
Howard Kurtz is Fox News media critic and best-selling author who presents a non-partisan look at how today’s rapidly changing news and political landscape is evolving. He addresses faith in the media, truth in reporting, and the rapid-fire news cycle.
Jen Psaki is currently a fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics where she teaches a course titled, The Art of Communicating in a Social Media Age: The Good, The Bad and The Unknown. She is also a CNN contributor.
Contemporary Cosmology in Theological Perspective: Dr. Olli-Pekka Vainio, University of Helsinki
November 18, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center
Contemporary cosmology asks questions on the border of cutting-edge astrophysics and speculative metaphysics about the ultimate nature of the reality of our universe. Finnish theologian Olli-Pekka Vanio explores these questions and tentatively formulates answers from the perspective of Christian faith in "God the Almighty Father creator of heaven and earth…"
Prof. Paul Hinlicky will respond to Dr. Vainio's lecture.
Homefront Heroines of the Vietnam War: Heath Hardage Lee
November 20, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center
Author Heath Hardage Lee will talk about her latest book, “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women who Took On the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home from Vietnam”. Lee details how a group of wives of military officers went from rule bound citizens to international human rights activists to help bring their war-imprisoned husbands home during the Vietnam War. Film rights have been preempted by Reese Witherspoon of Fox 2000’s Hello Sunshine, saying “we strive to showcase brave, brilliant female characters and the women of “League of Wives” are all that and more”. The non-fiction book is the winner of a 2019 Digital Book Award Finalist and on the list of the New York Post’s Required Reading.
Heath Hardage Lee holds a B.A. in History with Honors from Davidson College, and a M.A. in French Language and Literature from the University of Virginia. Lee has a museum curatorial background and served as the Robert J. Dole Curator Fellow in 2017. Her exhibit entitled The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW MIA Advocates & Allies premiered at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics and is now a traveling to museums throughout the U.S. Lee is also the author of “Winnie Davis: Daughter of the Lost Cause”.
Books available for purchase and autograph after the lecture.
Roanoke College Fine Arts Faculty Show
October 26-December 6
Opening Reception: October 26 at 6:00 p.m. in Smoyer Gallery
This exhibition will showcase current work created by the Roanoke College’s Studio Art Faculty: Scott Hardwig, Eliz. S.- K. Heil and Katherine Shortridge. Hardwig teaches ceramics and sculpture at Roanoke College and received his master of fine arts degree from New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University and has been a member of the college’s faculty since 1977. Heil joined the Roanoke College faculty in 1981 and teaches photography, computer graphics and printmaking, earning her master of fine arts degree in printmaking and drawing from Northern Illinois University. Shortridge received her master of fine arts degree from Indiana University and has taught painting and drawing at the college since 2003.
Claire Stankus: Flaws in Flatness, Smoyer Gallery
Tidy piles of studio scraps, flowers on the floor, a red water bottle, house plants, and birthday cakes are recurring features in Flaws of Flatness, an exhibition in Smoyer Gallery featuring contemporary paintings from Claire Stankus. The artist collects seemingly banal and everyday objects and paints her daily encounters with them; creating illusions of flat and new spaces within a familiar scene. Claire Stankus was born and raised in the suburbs of Albany, NY and earned a BFA in Painting from Syracuse University in 2012. Claire earned her MFA in Studio Art at the University of Connecticut and is currently teaching drawing and painting as Visiting Assistant Professor of Art at Hollins University.
Theatre Roanoke College Fall Production “Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare, under the direction of Dr. Lisa Warren
Friday and Saturday, November 15 & 16, 7:30 p.m. AND
Friday and Saturday, November 22 & 23, 7:30 p.m.
Fairies, royalty, and lovers collide in Shakespeare’s most popular comedy MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. Oh, what fools these mortals be! Puck, Titania, Helena, and Bottom are just a few of the well-loved characters you may recognize in this hilarious play. Join us for a magical night in the forest where love is indeed beyond reason.
Roanoke College Acappella Choir and Oriana Singers: Lessons & Carols XXXIV
December 1, performances at 4:00 & 6:00 p.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, 631 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA
For the 34th year, the RC Acappella Choir and Oriana Singers will present this unofficial opening to the Christmas season in the Roanoke Valley. The choirs will sing arrangements of favorite carols and will lead the congregation in the singing of the Advent and Christmas Carols under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg.
