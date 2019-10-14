Do you have gently used, clean clothing, toys and books you no longer need or use? Then pack them up and take them to Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be at the church at 1017 Progress St NW in the lower parking lot to take your donations and give you a tax deduction form.
Since 1988, Northside Church has been a collection site for donations to beneﬁt the Montgomery County Christmas Store. The Christmas Store partners with the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program Thrift Store and all donations will be taken to the store where they will be sorted by MCEAP volunteers.
After attending eligibility sessions beginning in October, eligible shoppers are given an appointment to choose new goods for their families the week of Dec. 3-7 when the Christmas Store is open for them. In addition, they are also given an appointment to shop for gently used, clean clothing at the MCEAP Thrift Store. So you can help ﬁll the shelves at MCEAP by taking your donated items to Northside Church.
Please donate new and gently used, clean clothing in sizes newborn to adult. Critical needs include boys' and girls' infant- to size-5 winter coats, kids winter shoes and boots, 2X and larger clothing for men and women, and men’s gloves and hats. Gently used, clean toys and books are always needed too, and nonperishable and canned foods are also accepted.
Questions? Contact Mary Lough at 250-5810.
Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.