The Radford City Police Department declared this month “No Shave November.” Department employees who chose to donate $25 dollars to Belle Heth Elementary School’s book program were allowed to grow beards, and female employees were allowed to dye a strip of hair pink or blue and paint their fingernails, from the months of November through February.
The Radford City Police Department raised $1,000 dollars for this program, which provides a book a month to the students. The donation was presented to Prinicpal Tara Grant (principal) and Assistant Principal Ken on Nov. 22.
