Belle Heth Elementary School’s book program got a boost from Radford Police personnel, who made donations in connection with “No Shave November.”

The Radford City Police Department declared this month “No Shave November.” Department employees who chose to donate $25 dollars to Belle Heth Elementary School’s book program were allowed to grow beards, and female employees were allowed to dye a strip of hair pink or blue and paint their fingernails, from the months of November through February.

The Radford City Police Department raised $1,000 dollars for this program, which provides a book a month to the students. The donation was presented to Prinicpal Tara Grant (principal) and Assistant Principal Ken on Nov. 22.

