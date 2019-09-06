Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the following New River Valley area locations during the month of September.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Craig County: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Craig County Administration Bldg.

108 Court St.

New Castle

Thursday, Sept. 12

Giles County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Town of Pearisburg Offices

112 Tazewell St.

Pearisburg

Radford: 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Radford Public Library Meeting Room

30 W. Main St.

Radford

Wythe County: 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Conference Room

245 S. Fourth St.

Wytheville

Pulaski County: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Pulaski County Library

60 Third St. NW

Pulaski

September 25, 2019

Floyd County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Town of Floyd Offices

134 Wilson St. SE

Floyd

Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 381-5671 with any questions.



