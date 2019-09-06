Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the following New River Valley area locations during the month of September.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Craig County: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Craig County Administration Bldg.
108 Court St.
New Castle
Thursday, Sept. 12
Giles County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Town of Pearisburg Offices
112 Tazewell St.
Pearisburg
Radford: 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Radford Public Library Meeting Room
30 W. Main St.
Radford
Wythe County: 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Conference Room
245 S. Fourth St.
Wytheville
Pulaski County: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Pulaski County Library
60 Third St. NW
Pulaski
September 25, 2019
Floyd County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Town of Floyd Offices
134 Wilson St. SE
Floyd
Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 381-5671 with any questions.
