Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the following New River Valley area locations during the month of February.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a county’s or city’s schools are closed, then Ninth District offices will be closed as well.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Craig County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Craig County Administration Bldg.
108 Court St.
New Castle
Thursday, Feb. 13
Giles County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Town of Pearisburg Offices
112 Tazewell St.
Pearisburg
Radford: 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Radford Public Library, Passport Office
30 W. Main St.
Radford
Wythe County: 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Conference Room
245 S. Fourth St.
Wytheville
Pulaski County: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Town of Dublin Office
101 Dublin Park Road
Dublin
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Floyd County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Town of Floyd Offices
134 Wilson St. SE
Floyd
Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 381-5671 with any questions, or to schedule an appointment time in the event of an office hours closure.
