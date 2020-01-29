Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the following New River Valley area locations during the month of February.

In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a county’s or city’s schools are closed, then Ninth District offices will be closed as well.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Craig County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Craig County Administration Bldg.

108 Court St.

New Castle

Thursday, Feb. 13

Giles County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Town of Pearisburg Offices

112 Tazewell St.

Pearisburg

Radford: 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Radford Public Library, Passport Office

30 W. Main St.

Radford

Wythe County: 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Conference Room

245 S. Fourth St.

Wytheville

Pulaski County: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Town of Dublin Office

101 Dublin Park Road

Dublin

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Floyd County: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Town of Floyd Offices

134 Wilson St. SE

Floyd

Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 381-5671 with any questions, or to schedule an appointment time in the event of an office hours closure.

Submitted by Kevin Baird

