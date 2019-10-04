Everyone is invited to the opening reception for the 17th Annual "New Work Exhibit" in the Hayloft Gallery at the Floyd Center for the Arts. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Twenty-five artists from around the region were selected for this show by the Floyd Center for the Arts Gallery Committee. This yearly exhibit is a continuing reflection of the artistic growth within our community. For this show, all artwork was created within the past year and not previously shown at the center. Selected works include watercolor, pen and ink, acrylic and oil paintings, fiber, clay sculpture, copper, bronze, photography, wood work and needle-felted wool.
The public will be invited to vote for their favorite piece in the show. The winner will be announced after the end of the exhibit (Nov. 30), and a “People’s Choice” prize of $50 will be awarded.
Opening the same night are exhibitions in the Falcon and Breezeway galleries.
The Falcon Gallery exhibition, titled “Peak Creek,” is a joint installation by Ken Smith and Leslie King. Ken works in oil and Leslie's medium is carborundum photo-based prints -- an intaglio process of printing photographs.
Opening in the Breezeway Gallery is “Elephant in the Room,” with work by Dung Beetle, of Floyd. Mr. Beetle’s work gives the viewer a glimpse into the mind of a person who has used art as an outlet to help them heal psychological and emotional wounds.
The Floyd Center for the Arts is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd, one half-mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to FloydArtCenter.org or call 745-2784.
Submitted by Jeff Liverman
