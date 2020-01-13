New River Valley Voices, an all-volunteer group started by local writers, is now accepting poetry and prose submissions for our spring 2020 reading.
Area writers are invited to submit up to three poems, with a maximum of 65 lines per poem, and/or up to two prose entries -- whether short stories, creative nonfiction or stand-alone excerpts from a longer work with a maximum cumulative total of 2,200 words. Up to two flash fiction entries, each 750 words or less, are also welcome.
And for the first time, organizers have added a youth category for student writers.
Selected works will be read aloud by their authors at the Spring Valley Voices Writing Celebration on Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at the Blacksburg Library. The jury’s selections will be based on literary merit and assessment of how the piece complements the overall presented program. Only unpublished works that have not yet been presented in a public venue in the New River Valley are eligible.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 11.
Valley Voices was founded to achieve a twofold mission: To provide NRV writers with a quality forum to share their work, between the extremes of highly competitive literary journals and open-mic venues; and to grow and nurture audiences for the literary arts and to support local writers.
Those interested in being considered for the spring 2020 reading should submit your work at www.newrivervalleyvoices.com. For questions, email us at nrvalleyvoices@gmail.com.
Submitted by Tracee de Hahn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.