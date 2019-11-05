After 44 years being headquartered in the Town of Pulaski, the New River Valley Agency on Aging and New River Valley Senior Services, a nonprofit transportation service provider, will make their move to Fairlawn.
“This move will centralize our operations here in the New River Valley and be more accessible to the older citizens that we serve,” said Executive Director Tina King. “Over the years, we have simply outgrown our present office space. The need for enhanced visibility, better visitor parking and a variety of meeting spaces were examined in our search for a new office complex.”
The agency will occupy a third-floor suite at the Radford University Corporate Center. Doors will open to the public on Monday, Nov. 25.
During its transition, the agency encourages all guests to call the office first before leaving home.
King wants to assure clients that services will continue without interruption during the move. “It is our goal to make this move a seamless process for our clients, employees and business partners,” she said.
To better assist those with appointments, as well as walk-in traffic, the agency has posted the following schedule:
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Offices closed for Veterans Day. (Pulaski Area Transit open and running on schedule.)
- Nov. 12 to 22 – Office at 141 E. Main St. in Pulaski will be closed. All services will be provided and all telephone calls will be answered.
- Monday, Nov. 25 – New office location opens at 6226 University Park Drive, Suite 3100, Fairlawn.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 – New office closes at noon for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Pulaski Area Transit open and running on schedule.)
- Nov. 28 and 29 – Office closed for Thanksgiving.
The New River Valley Agency on Aging is a governmental cooperative serving the counties of Giles, Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski and the City of Radford. To learn more about our services, please call the office at 980-7720 or visit www.nrvaoa.org.
Submitted by Shannon Hammons
