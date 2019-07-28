The New River Health District has announced in increase in the number of medical clinics in all five district offices — Montgomery, Floyd, Giles and Pulaski counties, as well as Radford city — thanks to recently hiring a new team member.

Certified Nurse Practitioner Ashley Ritter will rotate through the local offices, with an emphasis on providing services for women’s reproductive health needs. A native of Wythe County, Ritter started her public health career as a public health nurse in the Mount Rogers Health District before receiving her nurse practitioner degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

“Having an additional provider and more clinics means added convenience and availability for our clients,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Heath District.

NRV offices include:

Floyd County Health Department

123 Parkview Road, NE, Floyd

745-2142

Giles County Health Department

One Taylor Ave., Suite 4, Pearisburg

235-3135

Montgomery County Health Department

210 S. Pepper St., Suite A, Christiansburg

585-3300

Pulaski County Health Department

170 Fourth St. NW, Pulaski

440-2188

Radford City Health Department

220 E. Main St., Radford

267-8255

Please contact your local health department to find out when a practitioner will be in your area.

Submitted by Jennifer Cooper

Tags

Load comments