The New River Health District has announced in increase in the number of medical clinics in all five district offices — Montgomery, Floyd, Giles and Pulaski counties, as well as Radford city — thanks to recently hiring a new team member.
Certified Nurse Practitioner Ashley Ritter will rotate through the local offices, with an emphasis on providing services for women’s reproductive health needs. A native of Wythe County, Ritter started her public health career as a public health nurse in the Mount Rogers Health District before receiving her nurse practitioner degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
“Having an additional provider and more clinics means added convenience and availability for our clients,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Heath District.
NRV offices include:
Floyd County Health Department
123 Parkview Road, NE, Floyd
745-2142
Giles County Health Department
One Taylor Ave., Suite 4, Pearisburg
235-3135
Montgomery County Health Department
210 S. Pepper St., Suite A, Christiansburg
585-3300
Pulaski County Health Department
170 Fourth St. NW, Pulaski
440-2188
Radford City Health Department
220 E. Main St., Radford
267-8255
Please contact your local health department to find out when a practitioner will be in your area.