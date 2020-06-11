New River Conservancy has a long, successful history of river and stream restoration through our River Builder Program, which seeks to re-establish and restore stream buffers with native, woody vegetation throughout the New River Watershed. Since 1998, NRC has planted more than 875,000 native trees and shrubs along 105 miles of streambank.
Based on available funding, most restoration has happened throughout the North Carolina headwaters. In 2016, our West Jefferson, North Carolina-based agency began expanding the River Builder Program into Virginia by partnering with Friends of Peak Creek (Pulaski) and Grayson LandCare (Grayson County) to hold volunteer streambank planting events. Building on these successful events, NRC has continued to pursue funding opportunities that would enable more landowners to participate in the River Builder Program.
On May 1, NRC received a three-year grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment Community Conservation Program to expand the River Builder Program for residents in Giles, Montgomery and Craig counties. The grant provides funds for conservation initiatives focusing on water quality protection, restoration and improvement; land conservation support; and environmental literacy and awareness.
"VEE is pleased to be supporting the New River Conservancy's River Builder Program," said Joseph H. Maroon, executive director of Richmond-based VEE (http://www.vee.org/). "We applaud the NRC in its efforts to increase these important contributions in many communities in Giles, Montgomery and Craig counties."
Stream buffers, or riparian buffers, are vital strips of vegetation along waterways that protect our water quality from adjacent land use. Vegetated buffers filter pollutants and sediment from surface runoff, stabilize eroding streambanks, provide habitat and keep the water cool by providing shade.
New River watershed landowners in Giles, Montgomery and Craig are now eligible for free consultation and, if appropriate, stream buffer restoration through NRC’s River Builder Program.
For more information on what you can do to protect the New River, please visit www.newriverbuilder.org. You can also support our efforts by becoming a member of New River Conservancy. Contact Chelsea Blount at chelsea@newriverconservancy.org.
Submitted by Chelsea Blount
