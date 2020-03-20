The New River Community Action (NRCA) Emergency Assistance Program has revised operating procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
To help protect employees, volunteers and clients, NRCA emergency assistance staff will respond to requests for services and conduct intake interviews over the phone.
Temporary regulations prevent the disconnection of utilities, so utility assistance is suspended until further notice.
Staff or volunteers will distribute food, diapers and formula outside on office porches or in parking lots.
Persons homeless or in imminent danger of homelessness may call to request assistance.
NRCA Emergency Assistance office phone numbers are:
- Pulaski: 980-5525
- Radford: 320-7460
- Montgomery County: 382-6186
- Floyd: 745-2102
- Giles: 921-2146
