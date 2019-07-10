New River Community Action presented their annual Philip Sadler Memorial Community Service Volunteer of the Year Award to Katrina Underwood at the agency’s board of directors meeting in Radford on June 20. NRCA recognized Underwood for her outstanding volunteer service to the Children’s Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP) Program.
Underwood serves as the volunteer manager for the NRCA CHIP Floyd Baby and Toddler Shop. Located in the NRCA building at 120 Epperly Mill Road SW, the shop provides lower-income families resources to support their young children. Parents receive necessary items such as diapers and gently used clothing, shoes and coats to help meet the needs of their children. Items in the shop are free to lower-income families with children age 5 and under and receiving services through NRCA programs, New River Valley Community Services’ Special Deliveries, or any other local home visiting program.
The CHIP Floyd Baby and Toddler Shop has flourished under Underwood’s leadership. She has gone above and beyond her duties as volunteer manager. When the shop is low on items, she reaches out to the community for donations, often meeting donors outside the normal shop hours for their convenience. She transports and stocks donations, and also coordinates publicity for the shop to ensure Floyd residents know about the resource and how to access and support it. Participants at the shop appreciate Underwood’s kind assistance and warm, welcoming personality.
In addition to her work for the Baby and Toddler Shop, Underwood volunteered at the December CHIP Floyd Parent Group holiday event, helping with set-up and clean-up. When she learned that a few CHIP families missed the Christmas for Children deadline, she rallied her friends and family to provide shoes, clothes and toys for all the Floyd CHIP children who missed the deadline.
New River Community Action annually presents the Philip Sadler Memorial Community Service Volunteer of the Year Award in memory of the late Philip M. Sadler, a Pulaski County attorney, community leader and humanitarian. NRCA presents the award to an outstanding agency volunteer in recognition of exceptional service to the community. Underwood is a local leader, passionate about helping others and contributing to her community in a meaningful way. She pours her heart and soul in her volunteer work with NRCA CHIP and the Floyd Baby Shop. Thank you, Katrina Underwood, for being an inspiration and role model!
To learn more about the NRCA CHIP Floyd Baby and Toddler Shop, including opportunities to volunteer and donate, contact Shelby Kelley at 394-3255 or skelley@nrcaa.org.
Submitted by Sheila West