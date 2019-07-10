New River Community Action is proud to announce the 2019 winners of the annual Rev. George Ducker Memorial Scholarship award. Hannah Belcher of Narrows and Sebastian Kocz of Blacksburg each received a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic achievements, extracurricular activities and community service. Both winners were recognized by the NRCA Board of Directors at their recent meeting in Radford.
Hannah graduated with honors from Narrows High School and the Southwest Virginia Governors School. She participated in many school leadership and service activities and received several awards, including Math Captain for the Mountain Academic Conference team, National Honor Society, and Scholastic Bowl team. Additionally, Hannah organized a coat drive for the local mission, assisted with the Narrows High School Craft Show, and served on the Giles Lifesaving Rescue Squad. She will attend the College of William & Mary in the fall.
Sebastian graduated with honors from Blacksburg High School. He participated in numerous school and community service leadership activities and received several awards, including President of the French National Honor Society, National Merit Scholarship finalist, and Montgomery County Public Schools 2018 Creative Writing and Poetry Contest winner. As a member of the Blacksburg Baptist Youth group, Sebastian participated in a tutoring ministry in the Dominican Republic. This fall he will attend the Oxford College of Emory University.
The Rev. George Ducker Memorial Scholarship is presented annually by New River Community Action in memory of the late Rev. George Ducker, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Radford, member of the Radford City School Board, and member of the NRCA Board of Directors from 1986-1992.
Submitted by Sheila West