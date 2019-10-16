As part of New Connections: Let’s Talk series, Roanoke County Public Library (RCPL) is excited to announce movie screenings with post-viewing panel discussions.
The first will be a screening of “The Public” followed by a panel discussion with local expertsin homelessness, mental health, libraries, and law enforcement,on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 pm at the South County Library.
“The Public,” written, directed, and starred in by Emilio Estevez, focuses on a homeless community that refuses to leave the downtown Cincinnati library during a cold snap. After the movie, the panel will discuss the themes raised in the film, and the importance of collaboration between service providers in providing solutions.
The panelists include:
Jimmy Chapman, Roanoke County Assistant Chief of Police,
Lee Clark,CEO of the Rescue Mission, Anne Marie Green, President of the Council of Community Services,
Robin Salo, Roanoke County’s Adult Protective Services Supervisor, Tamara Starnes, Chief Clinical Officer at Blue Ridge Behavioral Health, and
Sheila Umberger, the City of Roanoke’s Library Director. Roanoke County’s Director of Library Services.
Shari Henry, will moderate the discussion.
The program will take place in the library’s auditorium and refreshments will be provided.
The South County Library is located at 6303 Merriman Road in Roanoke.
For additional information on this event and more, visit our web site at rocolibrary.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.