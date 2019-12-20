The Christiansburg Aquatic Center is starting off the new year with new programs!

First up: Mission SWIMpossible. On Mondays from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m., take your workout routines up a notch. This six-week boot camp involves workouts on the deck and in the pool and runs from Jan. 6 to March 2. Residents can sign up for $40 and nonresidents for $50. Not sure if you want to commit to six weeks? Drop in for $7 per class.

Also in January, the Aquatic Center is bringing back GlideFit HIIT! On Tuesdays from 7 to 7:45 p.m., you can glide through the water on floating boards to increase your stability and core strength! You’ll have to register to participate in this class. Class starts Jan. 7 and runs until Feb. 4 with a fee of $40 for residents and $50 for nonresidents.

Join us for Tune-In Tuesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. starting March 31. This class will help you tune in to your inner self with a visual meditation and stretching class. Residents can register for only $10 and nonresidents for $20.

Lastly, we’re starting our MerMADness class! Every Tuesday from April 7 to May 12, join us at CAC from 7 to 7:45 p.m. to target your core while also living your dream of being a mermaid, merman or merperson! You’ll get to use mer-fins in the pool to challenge your core muscles to swim. You will be sure to feel the burn while looking mermazing! Residents can register for $55 and nonresidents for $65. This course is only for people ages 16 or older and requires experienced swimming skills.

For more information and to register, visit www.cacpool.com or call 381-POOL (7665).

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

Tags

Load comments