Have you recently had a good experience at a local Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce business that you would like to share? Maybe a waitress went out of her way to make you feel welcome or gave you the pickle you asked for? Perhaps you had a clerk at the grocery store hunt down a special product you were looking for, or a worker at the car repair business gave you ride to work instead of making you wait? That’s good customer service.
When you leave a business feeling really good about that business, it’s a good customer experience. That’s what we want to hear about! Here is your opportunity to share your good experiences and honor businesses or organizations with the kudos they deserve.
The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is offering an “Outstanding Customer Service of the Month Award” contest throughout 2020. The businesses nominated will be promoted in area newspapers and on social media, as well as be featured on our Tuesday Topics.
To nominate a deserving business or organization, you can call the chamber office at 674-1991 or go online at www.pulaskichamber.info, click Blog, and then click nominations.
We look forward to hearing all about your good experiences!
Submitted by Shannon Ainsley
