If you didn’t already know that June 27 is National Forest Appreciation Day, this just might be the perfect year to make the most of this local observance.
Established by a Proclamation of the Town of Blacksburg signed by then-Mayor Ron Rordam in April 2017, the designation was conceived as a way to honor the dedicated staff who run the Eastern Divide Ranger District office in Blacksburg, as well as a way to celebrate the gift of having National Forest land literally in the town’s backyard.
Mary Rhoades, who was president of the New River Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society at the time, penned a letter to Blacksburg Town Council members in March 2017, suggesting both the concept and a potential date: the last Saturday in June. She got buy-in from Dean Crane with the Blacksburg Recreation Department, and Dan McKeague, District Supervisor for the EDRD. Less than a month later, National Forest Appreciation Day was a reality.
Since then, volunteers from the plant society as well as members of the New River chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists have put together a variety of activities at Pandapas Pond on NFA Day to help teach visitors about plants and animals in the area.
“But this year, when no one wants to be close, we feel it would be better to just encourage people to go out and enjoy the National Forest on their own,” Rhoades wrote in an email.
Although there won’t be scheduled activities for 2020, Rhoades shared a list of scavenger hunt prompts to get visitors young and old to take a closer look at their natural surroundings. (See sidebar.) You can also challenge yourself to find some of the winged insects that Native Plant Society member and NFA Day regular Bruce Grimes has documented. "Bruce has joined us every year, and he always helps children catch and identify dragonflies," Roades wrote (noting that this activity is strictly catch-and-release).
“[T]he Town’s connection to the natural environment of the Jefferson National Forest is a treasure to our community and adds great value to the quality of life for our residents and our visitors,” reads the penultimate paragraph of the Proclamation.
If you haven’t already been using nature to escape the negative effects of the pandemic lockdown, National Forest Appreciation Day is your invitation.
As Rhoades put it: “Head for the hills. Head for the pond. Whatever.”
-- Christina Koomen
