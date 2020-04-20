April 1 was National Census Day. Every 10 years, the information collected from the census directly impacts Montgomery County, Radford City, Floyd County and the entire New River Valley.
As members and friends who live and work in this community, our participation is critical. The census decides our political power and how much money is distributed to this community.
Now more than ever, participating in the census is vital. Because of the flexibility in being able to complete the census by phone and online, we should not -- and cannot -- be excluded from the census.
What’s at stake:
- An accurate census count will affect our congressional district, should the lines need to be redrawn in Virginia.
- The census affects funding that each our localities receive for our schools, roads and hospitals.
Each household should have received a notice by now to participate in the 2020 census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your household in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail. When you respond, you'll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.
The full census process unfolds over several months:
- From April 16 to June 19, census-takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.
- The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness in early May. As part of this process, the bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
- From May 28 to Aug. 14, census-takers will interview homes that haven't responded to the 2020 census to help make sure everyone is counted.
- In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.
The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP hopes that our fellow citizens have already completed the census. But if not, then because of Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order and the necessity to flatten the COVID-19 curve so our community remains as healthy as possible, we want to encourage you to take 10 minutes to fill out the census online by visiting my2020census.gov. Remember to have your 12-digit ID (if you don’t have it, there is also an option that will allow you continue). Also, remind your family, neighbors and friends to complete the census and let them know just how easy but how crucially important it is.
Respond to the 2020 census and make an impact on our community for the next 10 years!
Submitted by Deborah H. Travis, president, and Karen E. Jones, political action chairperson, Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.