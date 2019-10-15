The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP held its 44th Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 5 in Latham Ballroom at the Inn at Virginia Tech. Some 420 members and supporters attended, and there were 34 sponsors. The welcome was given by the Mistress of Ceremonies, Dr. Karen Ely Sanders. Custom Vibe, comprised of Denise Smith and Alan Johnson on vocals, Glen Holmes on keyboards and Kelly Gravely on drums, provided musical entertainment.
The evening included a number of highlights.
A memorial ceremony for members deceased since the last banquet was led by Rev. Lee E. Suggs Sr., and Youth Council Vice President Melvin Palmer.
After dinner, greetings were brought by Branch President Deborah H. Travis, Radford University College Chapter President Kenai Hunt, Virginia Tech College Chapter Treasurer Camryn Taylor and Youth Council President Allison Foster.
Political Action Committee Chairwoman Karen Jones described upcoming NAACP events and encouraged attendees to participate.
In a commemoration of the importing of enslaved Africans to Virginia 400 years ago, Dr. Ellington Graves of Virginia Tech summarized some of that history, concluding: “Slavery was fundamental to the economic development of the colonies and then the country. The United States is a lesser nation because we have never come to grips with the legacy of slavery.”
The Branch recognized its 2019 Samuel H. Clark Scholarship winners: Zamora White, a Christiansburg High School student going to New River Community College; Kyanna Holmes, CHS student going to NRCC; and Xavier Kane, a Blue Ridge High School student going to Campbell University). Also recognized was the William Alderson Memorial Scholarship winner, Alexandra Yau of Virginia Tech.
Fully paid Silver Life Membership plaques were presented to Anne Hess, Allen Palmer, James Tolliver and Melissa Matusevich.
Sponsors of the event were recognized by banquet co-chairs Deborah Travis and Allen Palmer. The Gold Sponsor, at the level of $2,500, was the Virginia Tech Office of the President. Silver Sponsors, at the level of $1,000, were Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Food Lion, Inc., Radford University Office of the President, Virginia Tech Office for Inclusion and Diversity and Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church. Bronze Sponsors, at the $800 level, were Alpha Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Asbury United Methodist Church, Christiansburg Institute and Alumni Association, ColorsVA Magazine, Habitat for Humanity of the NRV, Huntington, Huntington & Huntington PLLC, LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery, Moog Inc., Montgomery County Democratic Committee, United Auto Workers Local 2069 and Wolverine Advanced Materials. There were also 20 Community Sponsors at the $600 level.
The Nannie B. Hairston Award, for longtime service to the NAACP and the community, went to Karen E. Jones. The award was presented by DyAnne Penn, with assistance from President Deborah Travis.
Jones runs her own office services business, and is associate publisher for ColorsVA Magazine, as well as Meals on Wheels Coordinator for Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread. She volunteers with multiple local service organizations, such as the Old Hill School Community Center, Christiansburg Institute and the Girl Scouts. In addition, she devotes a great deal of time to community organizing through voter registration, get-out-the-vote and voter forums. She is an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she has served on numerous committees and organized several Community Conversations over the past two years on topics such as homelessness, hunger and discrimination.
Within the NAACP, Jones has worked with young adults, criminal justice and especially political action. She also currently serves as Area 10 chairwoman. Jones grew up in Christiansburg, graduating from Christiansburg High School and then Radford University with a major in speech communication with a concentration in public relations. She is the daughter of James Jones Jr. and the favorite aunt of 13 nieces and nephews. She previously received the Branch’s MLK Community Service Award in 2016.
The banquet keynote speaker was Jeff May Jr., who is a motivational speaker, a philanthropist and a community activist. May is well-known in the Roanoke area for his work with TAP (Total Action for Progress) and with Roanoke City Schools. He started and coached the debate team at Westside Elementary School in Roanoke in 2013 when it won national recognition and a first-place Magna Award from the National School Board Association. May has himself won numerous awards for his work as a community and youth advocate, and he now serves as Youth Development Director for the Cumberland County School District in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
May spoke on the topic of “Are You with Us?” and encouraged attendees to “stand with those who are weary of politicians who take our votes for granted, and owners who take our business for granted.” He praised teaching as a true ministry, and said that, as a teacher, “I meet students where they are, but I don’t leave them where I found them.” We can “help our youth find a pen that will enable them to write their own narrative,” he said. May reminded listeners that “young people are watching you — and they no longer buy the ‘do as I say, not as I do’ line.” Our legacy for our children will be “how we respond to this moment in time.” May proposed that there are three kinds of people in the world: Those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who say “what just happened?” He encouraged listeners to be the first kind of person. “But you can’t shift anything unless your mind shifts first,” he said.
President Travis presented May with a gift of appreciation from the Branch, and then encouraged the attendees take up the charge presented in his talk.
A silent auction of a number of items donated to the Branch, organized by Lynn Brammer, raised $1,015 for future activities.
The banquet concluded with a benediction by Dr. James C. Klagge, after which the attendees held hands and sang “We Shall Overcome” to indicate their commitment to continuing work for civil rights and the betterment of all people in the New River Valley.
The Branch usually holds its General Body meetings on the fourth Sunday of each month at 3:30 p.m. at the Old Hill School Community Center, located at 570 High St. in Christiansburg. All are welcome.
On the horizon, the Branch will hold its 2020 annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. at Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church. Please join us!
Submitted by James C. Klagge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.