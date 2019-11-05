Musica Viva will present the second concert of its season, “Musical Expressions from the Romantic Era,” on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. in Squires Recital Salon at Virginia Tech. This concert is an opportunity to enjoy some of the most famous compositions from a great era in music history.
Avanti Ensemble members pianist Teresa Ehrlich, cellist Benjamin Wyatt and violinist David Ehrlich will be joined by guest violinist/violist Sibbi Bernhardsson. Sibbi has performed on the Musica Viva series in the past, as a member of the Pacifica Quartet. No longer with the quartet, Sibbi now holds an important teaching position at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio. He performs throughout the United States and travels regularly to Europe and Asia where he performs in numerous festivals.
This concert will begin with a special, intimate composition for violin and piano by Dvořák, called “Romantic Pieces.” This work was intended for a different combination of instruments, but Dvořák was not pleased with the results, so he rewrote the work for violin and piano, which brings out wonderful feelings, textures and creativity from the players. Next on the program the Avanti Ensemble members will perform one of the most famous works by Dvořák, the “Dumky” Piano Trio. In many of Dvořák’s works there is a movement called Dumka -- a Ukrainian word meaning folk song with a ballad-like character. Dvořák used these movements as an elegy, so the tune is usually quite sad; alternating with these sad melodies, however, are faster musical moments evoking happiness. This particular work has six short movements, all of which are Dumky (plural for Dumka). No composer wrote more special Dumky than Dvořák.
The concert will conclude with Robert Schumann’s wonderful Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, where all players will participate, this time with Sibbi as a violist. This is one of the greatest works that Schumann wrote -- passionate, powerful and quite demanding of all of the players.
The Squires Student Center is located at 290 College Ave. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Season subscriptions are available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website www.musicaviva-swva.com.
Submitted by David Ehrlich
