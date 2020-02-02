On Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. in Virginia Tech’s Squires Recital Salon, Musica Viva will present a very special concert, full of variety, titled “Music for the Heart and Soul.” All the works are from the most popular period in classical music, the “Romantic Era,” when composers wrote the most emotional music, even when they had to break rules and traditions.
The program will open with Antonin Dvorak’s Bagatelles, a piece for two violins, cello and piano, very beautiful and delicate, not performed as often as it should be, partly because of its unusual instrumentation. Dvorak was one of the great composers of all time, who did not want to become the next great “German” composer but insisted on composing music based on the folk music of his people, the Czech. He heard this folk music in the town squares where people came to play and dance, and it inspired him so much that he wanted to turn it into great works to be performed by the best professionals and to be known all over the world.
Next will be a string trio for violin, viola and cello by one of the most delicate composers, Franz Schubert. This is a very beautiful and gentle work, yet still very demanding technically for the players. It has moments of great speed and brilliance, as well as moments of transparency and beauty. Schubert composed another work for the same combination of instruments, but that work is only one movement long and is typically played as an opening piece. The trio you will hear in this concert has four movements and is a full-length work.
The program will end with one of the best and most popular works of Johannes Brahms, his only piano quintet. This is a long, grand and major work for piano and strings.
The contrast between the delicate Schubert, the loving Dvorak and the grand Brahms is a perfectly varied balance for the listener. Yet with all of the contrasts, the music fits wonderfully on the same concert because each piece speaks the language of romantic music.
Avanti Ensemble members David Ehrlich on violin, Benjamin Wyatt on cello and pianist Teresa Ehrlich will be joined by Wanchi Huang, violin professor at James Madison University, and Victoria Chiang, viola professor at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.
The Squires Recital Salon is located at 290 College Ave. in Blacksburg. Tickets for “Music for the Heart and Soul” are $20 for adults in advance, $25 the day of the concert. Student tickets are $15 with ID. Children under 18 are $7. Tickets are available at the Squires Ticket Office and from Musica Viva online at www.musicaviva-swva.com, or by calling 866-585-4960.
