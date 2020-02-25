Musica Viva will offer the fourth concert in our 2019-2020 season on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Moss Arts Center's Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre in Blacksburg.
Although it may look like the works that will be performed are not very well known, this “Musical Mosaic” promises to be a special concert, one which should appeal to all music lovers. The pieces will fit like a mosaic to create an attractive, very accessible and varied program, which will include a duet by Robert Schumann, duos for violin and cello by Glière, a very special piano quartet by Mozart, and the “Grand Sextet” by Glinka.
Elizabeth Jeanne Schumann will play the piano duet by Schumann with Teresa Ehrlich, and will also play the piano part of the Glinka (a very virtuoso piece for the instrument!). Elizabeth was raised in Blacksburg and studied piano with Teresa as a child, so this is a homecoming for her.
Bass player Sam Suggs returns to perform on the Musica Viva series; he will be part of the “Grand Sextet.” Violist Luca Trombetta and violinist Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk will play in the sextet as well. Yevgeniy will play the duet by Glière with cellist Benjamin Wyatt, and Luca will join the Avanti Ensemble in the performance of the Mozart piano quartet.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of the concert, $15 for students with ID and $7 for youth under 18, and are available at the Moss Arts Center or through Musica Viva. Visit www.musicaviva-swva.com or call 866-585-4960.
Submitted by David Ehrlich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.