Musica Viva will offer the fourth concert in our 2019-2020 season on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Moss Arts Center's Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre in Blacksburg.

Although it may look like the works that will be performed are not very well known, this “Musical Mosaic” promises to be a special concert, one which should appeal to all music lovers. The pieces will fit like a mosaic to create an attractive, very accessible and varied program, which will include a duet by Robert Schumann, duos for violin and cello by Glière, a very special piano quartet by Mozart, and the “Grand Sextet” by Glinka.

Elizabeth Jeanne Schumann will play the piano duet by Schumann with Teresa Ehrlich, and will also play the piano part of the Glinka (a very virtuoso piece for the instrument!). Elizabeth was raised in Blacksburg and studied piano with Teresa as a child, so this is a homecoming for her.

Bass player Sam Suggs returns to perform on the Musica Viva series; he will be part of the “Grand Sextet.” Violist Luca Trombetta and violinist Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk will play in the sextet as well. Yevgeniy will play the duet by Glière with cellist Benjamin Wyatt, and Luca will join the Avanti Ensemble in the performance of the Mozart piano quartet.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of the concert, $15 for students with ID and $7 for youth under 18, and are available at the Moss Arts Center or through Musica Viva. Visit www.musicaviva-swva.com or call 866-585-4960.

Submitted by David Ehrlich

Submitted by David Ehrlich

Tags

Load comments