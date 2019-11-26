The Roanoke Valley Music Teachers Association opened its calendar year on Sept. 13 at Greene Memorial Methodist Church with a dedication award to Mitzi Willingham. As co-owner since 1997 of Curry Copy Center in downtown Roanoke, Mitzi has served the needs of the RVMTA membership with a variety of creative design, printing and publicity materials. A trained musician, first through piano study with Grace Gearhart and her granddaughter-in-law, Wysor Gearhart, Mitzi later studied clarinet from middle through high school and played bagpipes in the Highlander Band at Radford University. She has also performed as a percussionist with the Roanoke Community Band.

One of the Roanoke Valley Music Teachers' most valued assets, Mitzi's creative ideas and attention to detail reflect the passion and love for music that is the foundation of the organization.

Submitted by James C. Klagge

