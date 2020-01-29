H’Arts on Main, a festival celebrating local artists and the arts, will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, at Great Road on Main, located at 100 W Main St., Christiansburg. This is the third year for the event that features artists, musicians and special workshops to engage the “young at heart.” The event takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free and open to all.
Artists exhibiting and demonstrating at the festival include: Susan Brickhouse, Kay Cook, David Ferrell, Aileen Fletcher, Jean Galloway, Pam Goff, Ling Jie Gu, Sue Hossack, Jen Huffman, Frank Hydahl, Pat and Sid Johnson, Sidra Kaluszka, Ruth Lefko, Sally Mook, Holly Moore, Jordan Perfater, Rejane Pratelli, Katy Shepherd, Robert Smith, Jim Stenson, Janice Upham and Gerri Young. These artists will be offering unique gifts for Valentine’s Day, as well as for other occasions and for adorning your home.
The Blacksburg Regional Art Association is sponsoring four hourlong workshops for children of all ages (minimum age 7) on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The workshops include:
- 10:30 a.m. -- Paul Klee Exercise in Line and Color, with Michele Walter
- Noon -- Charcoal Drawing, with Jesse Burghardt
- 1:30 p.m. -- Create a Collage, with Jordan Perfater
- 3 p.m. -- Freeform Weaving on a Frame Loom: Express Yourself, with Jennifer Newcomb
Space is limited so registration is suggested. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harts-on-main-tickets-88303061835 and click on the green button labeled REGISTER to see full class descriptions and to reserve a spot. Registration may also be made by emailing hartsonmaininformation@gmail.com.
On Saturday, music will complement the visual arts with performers including Ebru & Renate, David Curtis, Justin Craig, the Greenwood Recorder Ensemble and The Blacksburg Ukulele Situation sharing their talents throughout the day.
A silent auction will run Friday and Saturday until 4 p.m. featuring fine art, classes and other items. You need not be present to win.
Italian-inspired wines from Villa Appalaccia Winery and food by CrossPointe Catering and will be available for purchase to enjoy while visiting the nearly two dozen artists in their booths.
The h'Arts on Main Festival is a program of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, and proceeds benefit the museum.
For more information, call 382-5644 or visit www.montgomerymuseum .org.
Submitted by Sue Farrar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.