The walls under the bridge in Radford's Wildwood Park have been transformed over a two-month period into two magnificent murals by local artist Sterling Boyd.
Boyd hauled paint and supplies along the path daily and began painting on the east side. The first scene depicts Connelly's Run as it flows through the Armentrout field before it moves under the bridge on Second Avenue and eventually into Wildwood Park. The mural on the east wall is quite detailed -- a great blue heron in the creek, deer standing in the field, a bright red cardinal and a squirrel in the huge tree. A three-dimensional feature shows the blue water flowing around an actual creek rock!
The completed west-side mural has fewer details but shows a brilliant sunset over the mountains being quietly observed.
This photographer enjoyed watching and documenting both walls being transformed. They were each definitely well worth waiting for!
Submitted by Nancy Kent
