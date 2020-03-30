The Mt. Tabor Ruritan Club is extending by one month the closing date for graduating seniors living in the 24060 (Blacksburg) ZIP code to apply for one of our scholarships. The new deadline is April 30.
The club is awarding three scholarships of up to $500 each to help recipients pursue post-secondary education. The scholarships are open to public-, private- and home-schooled students. Eligibility criteria include participation in community service.
The application form and more details can be found on our Facebook page at https://www.fb.com/MtTaborRuritan.
Submitted by Gavin Faulkner
