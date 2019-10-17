The Dublin Moose Lodge #2360 recently donated $300 to the Women’s Resource Center in Radford and $300 to the City of Refuge of Pulaski. In addition, the Lodge donated $240 to Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility that is operated with support of the Loyal Order of Moose.
The donated funds were raised by the Moose Lodge’s Bash in the Grass community event on Sept. 14 -- an outdoor concert that brought together some of the area’s local talent, including solo artists Amanda Dawn, Dylan Monroe, Kenny Combs, Linda Holiday and Mack Belcher, as well as bands Broken Mule, Full Front and Southern Breeze. The event, which was open to the public, took place at the Dublin Moose Lodge property on Bagging Plant Road, and welcomed more than 90 attendees (counting the volunteers and the performers) for an evening of burgers and hot dogs, raffles and live music.
You can find the Lodge on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DublinMoose2360/.
Submitted by Ron Solomon
