On March 5, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History will open its first student art exhibit of the year, featuring works from Blacksburg High School. These students have invested countless hours of hard work and dedication to produce the outstanding work that will be showcased in the exhibit, and they are excited for the opportunity to display their work in a museum setting.
Students of all grades, disciplines and class levels, including Art 1, Art 2, Ceramics, Painting, Drawing and AP Art, will be involved in the show. The variety of artists and mediums is sure to create an elegant and exciting array of exceptional pieces to round out the exhibit. BHS art instructor Geoff Rowland said, “So far, we will have oil paintings, pencil drawings, works in clay, ink drawings and at least one digital art piece in the show.” This collection of artworks, to be installed by members of the BHS National Art Honor Society, is a testament to the art program at Blacksburg High School, made possible by the dedicated instructors and passionate students.
As part of this exhibit, the Montgomery Museum is also hosting an art competition in which participating students are automatically entered. Members of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association have been recruited to judge the event, which not only further involves the community in the exhibit, but also creates a rewarding relationship between the aspiring artists of BHS and the talented artists in the New River Valley community. Winners of the competition will be awarded prizes by the judges.
Rowland believes the Blacksburg High School Student Art Exhibit provides a “great opportunity for students to exhibit their work in a gallery space and to show the public the results of many hours of hard work and practice.”
The museum will host an opening reception on Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. to honor the student artists and welcome the public to the exhibit. Admission is free. The exhibit will be up throughout the month of March.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. Learn more at https://montgomerymuseum.org/.
Submitted by Katie Hibner
