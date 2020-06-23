The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is once again open to the public, and beginning Thursday, July 9, the public is invited to enjoy a collection of wonderful paintings by Charlotte Chan. There will be no opening reception, and visitors are encouraged to adopt safe practices.
The artist used her time at home due to coronavirus restrictions to practice a beautiful and intensely intricate form of painting: watercolor on rice paper. Her show, which she calls “Challenging the Rice Paper with Watercolor,” will predominantly feature the paintings she completed in the past few months.
Chan’s paintings are inspired by scenes she finds while traveling, whether overseas or just down the road, and she likes to use her art “to dig into something unusual.” This exhibit focuses on images she took while overseas, and she says “it is like a slide show from different parts of the world.” Her collection emanates the joy and nostalgia of foreign places visited long ago, which makes it the perfect exhibit for those who have been cooped up in their homes for too long due to the pandemic.
A watercolor painting on rice paper can take days to complete because of the precision and care that must go into every stroke of the paintbrush, as well as the time-consuming technique called layering: the practice of allowing one layer of paint to dry before adding a new layer. Artists use layering to add intensity to the color and details of their paintings. To add to the difficulty, painting with watercolors on rice paper differs from using watercolor paints on other materials because rice paper is very flimsy. When using rice paper, artists have to have excellent control and lots of patience.
“Rice paper can’t take the abuse, so you have to treat it gently,” Chan said.
Charlotte Chan’s paintings are breathtakingly detailed and typically “very colorful so they can bring happiness and hope to the viewers.” Her exhibit is one you don’t want to miss, especially in these trying times.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg, with regular hours Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Learn more at http://montgomerymuseum.org/, or call 382-5644.
Submitted by Katie Hibner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.