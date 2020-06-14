The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is cancelling this year’s Heritage Day in August. Organizers feel that due to COVID-19 it would not be responsible to bring together a crowd of visitors, especially as we do not know what the situation will be that month. We will be incorporating elements of the event into other activities as we are able, and will look forward to bringing Heritage Day back next year.
The museum has counted on this event as a major fundraiser, and is hoping to make up some of the difference on GiveLocal day, which is June 24. If you wish to help the museum, this is a wonderful way to do so. Check out http://montgomerymuseum.org/, or our Facebook page, for more information, or contact the museum at 382 5644.
Also, the museum is reopening to visitors as of Tuesday, June 16. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. We are located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg.
