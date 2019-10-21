The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will open its Member Artist Exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 7. This exhibit will feature a variety of art created by 24 of the museum’s talented member artists. This is a record number of artists presenting at the bi-annual member art show, representing not only the growing art culture of the New River Valley, but the growth of the Montgomery Museum. Each artist has a story to tell, and the exhibit offers audiences the opportunity to explore the NRV’s art culture through many perspectives.
One of the artists participating in the show is Gerri Young. She has been the president of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association (BRAA) for the past six years and is displaying her watercolor painting “Spanish Dancers.” To create this piece, she used the skills she acquired while studying watercolor under a “brilliant artist in France.” While she attributes much inspiration to her two European watercolor teachers, her art also features local influence. “Joining the Blacksburg Regional Art Association brought me lots of talented friends who inspire and teach me every day,” Young said.
Retired kindergarten teacher Ruth Lefko also finds inspiration in the local environment. “Living in the heart of the NRV, we are surrounded by beautiful mountain vistas, rivers and gorgeous sunrises and sunsets; there is always something to inspire and paint,” Lefko said. Surrounded by an abundance of natural beauty, “ideas pop into my head, forcing me to stop one project and rush to solidify the new idea,” she added. The piece she is displaying, called “Leftovers,” was created in such a manner. While working on an acrylic painting, she was moved by the colors on her palette, so she used gel to transfer the leftover paint to the canvas, and “the brilliant palette colors led [me] to the flower blooms and shapes you see in the painting.” Lefko credits her ability to bounce around on projects to her teaching experience.
Other artists also draw from their professions to create art, such as Donald Sunshine, a professor emeritus of architecture, who documents local historic buildings in his nationally exhibited paintings.
Sue Hossack and Steve Jacobs are among artists who draw from the places they’ve been to create their unique artworks. Hossack, working with paint, said, “Most of my art is based on my travels, although I don’t usually do landscapes.” Instead, she chooses a specific building or object to be the focus and uses that to tell a story about her travels. Her featured piece, “Fort Jefferson at Dry Tortuga,” is no exception. Jacobs’ preferred medium is photography. “I love how photos freeze time,” he said. Because he grew up in New York City, he is “sensitive to natural serenity” and focuses on details as a result. “Finding a unique viewpoint evinces individuality for the finder and the findee,” Jacobs explained.
Other artists in the exhibit include Jenny Akers, Patricia Bevan, Patricia Bolton, Marie Collier, Judy Crowgey, Jean Galloway, Pam Goff, Teri Hoover, Tom Jenssen, Susan Lockwood, Larry Mitchell, Sally Mook, Betty Moore, Nancy Norton, Carl Pfeiffer, Robi Sallee, Donald Sunshine, Joanna Sunshine, Michele Walter and Sandy Whitt.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. The museum will host a free reception that is open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will be in place through December.
For more information, contact Sue Farrar at 382-5644.
Submitted by Katie Hibner
