The annual Montgomery County Race for ACCE fundraiser that benefits the Access to Community College Education program for local high school graduates will be a virtual event this year, from Aug. 7-9.
Organizers are seeking race sponsors as well as walkers and runners. Sponsorships begin at the $250 level. There is a Children’s Fun Run for $10, and a 5K event for $25, with a family discount for three or more 5K participants.
ACCE was introduced as a partnership between government, businesses, industry, citizens, students and the community, as a way to make college available debt-free by funding New River Community College tuition for two years. To qualify, high school and homeschool graduates must have at least a 2.5 GPA and maintain a 2.5 while in the program. Participants also must complete at least 80 hours of community service annually. Students have volunteered in a wide variety of roles, including fire and rescue members, animal shelter helpers, school maintenance workers and even assistants in school classrooms, often going back to where they attended elementary school.
It is expected that approximately 250 Montgomery County graduates will be attending NRCC this fall. With the support of the ACCE program, eligible students will graduate from NRCC prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without college debt.
Sponsors may complete a form at https://www.raceforacce.com/sponsor-registration.
Participants will find a registration form at https://www.raceforacce.com/.
Follow our progress on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MCRaceforACCE/.
Submitted by Martha Ann Stallings
