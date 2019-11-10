The official opening of the Montgomery County Christmas Store is just around the corner. From Dec. 3-7, the doors of the Christmas Store will open for hundreds of eligible shoppers to choose new clothes, toys and teen gifts, consumable goods and food for their families.
Eligibility sessions began in October. “We have a total of 410 households registered for shopping appointments, about 3% more than the number we had at this stage last year,” according to eligibility chairwoman Molly McClintock. Additional shoppers will qualify for appointments during a second period of eligibility screening Nov. 10-16, Nov. 30, and throughout the week of December 3-7. Last year, more than 1,300 families shopped at the Christmas Store for more than 3,800 family members.
The annual fundraising campaign for the store kicked off in October. Thousands of donor letters were mailed to citizens in Montgomery County. The budget goal this year is $271,000 so new goods can be purchased for all the departments of the store. Last year, 76% of the goal was met by our individual donors. Organizations and businesses made up the other 24% of the budget. Our generous community makes it possible to provide an abundant, dignified shopping experience as our eligible shoppers choose new items for their families.
The Christmas Store also partners with the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program Thrift Store. All used goods donated to the Christmas Store are handled and sorted by MCEAP. Every eligible shopper to the Christmas Store also receives a one-time opportunity to shop at MCEAP for gently used clothing for everyone in the family. These appointments began in October and will continue every Thursday until the end of December.
Volunteers are staffing the store these days to receive donations and coordinate volunteer work. As of this month, the Christmas Store is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from Nov. 25-29, the store will be open every day except Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations received by Dec. 1 are really appreciated.
Virginia Tech sports fans will have a chance to make donations when they attend any of several upcoming games.
The Marching Virginians will conduct the Annual Hokies for the Hungry Food Drive before the VT/Pitt game on Saturday, Nov. 23. Last year, more than 5,000 cans of food and cash donations were collected and delivered to the Christmas Store thanks to this event. The food department of the store depends on the band’s work to help stock the shelves for our shoppers.
In addition, the store’s toy department coordinates with Virginia Tech every year to hold new toy drives at basketball games. “Christmas Store Toy Night is a wonderful tradition that the Virginia Tech Athletic Department has coordinated for many years. It’s great to meet the VT athletes who help us collect the toys at the games,” said toy department coordinator Carol Fox. Fans are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game and collection sites with volunteers will be located at entry areas. Mark your calendars for the men’s game on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1:30 p.m., and the women’s game on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m.
The Christmas Store will also hold an Open House on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The store will be decorated for Christmas and the shelves in each department will be stocked and ready for our shoppers to choose selections for their families. Refreshments, tours of the store and a silent auction for a Trex Bench valued at $529 are all part of the festivities. All are welcome to stop by! The store is located at 30 W. Main St. in Christiansburg. Please park in the back parking lot and use the rear entrance at First Street.
The Christmas Store is so grateful for the support given by our community to help our low-income neighbors! Please go to the website at www.mcchristmasstore.org for details on how to donate or volunteer. For questions, please call Terri Lynn at 230-7288.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.