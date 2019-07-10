The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to assist with staffing the lobby and front office operation in their new home at 210 Laurel St., Suite B, in Christiansburg. This is the fourth initiative to be launched in 2019, and is called Chamber Builds Community, or CBC.
The chamber hopes to attract 30 volunteers who would like to give two to three hours per week, or bi-weekly.
“The chamber is in a better physical location and staff position to build a volunteer team," said Alan Fabian, 2019 board chairman and CEO of Lewis-Gale Hospital-Montgomery. "I know the value that volunteers bring to our hospital -- this is a natural fit for our chamber."
An estimated 63.4 million Americans contribute a collective 8.1 billion hours of volunteer service worth $169 billion a year, according to Jean Ann Kochevar in her article on The Business Times.com titled "Value of volunteering: Acts small and large priceless." Many nonprofits, including the chamber, could not survive without volunteer boards and other volunteers.
“This opportunity will give active retirees another reason to get out of the house and give back to the community in a meaningful way," said Aaron Harris-Kirby, board vice chairman and owner of Pointe West Management. "This will also allow parents to reconnect and engage if they have been staying home until the kids are in school."
Executive Director Sharon Scott knows the value of chamber volunteers: She served as a volunteer from 2011 to 2013.
If interested, please contact Sharon Scott at sscott@montgomerycc.org.
