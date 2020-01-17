On Dec. 5, 2019, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards dinner at the Inn at Virginia Tech, where Dawn Jefferies, Associate Director of Visual Strategy at VT, served as the master of ceremonies. There were more than 375 people in attendance.
Board Chair Alan Fabian, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, shared that the chamber will end the year with a 100% completion rate on its ambitious 2019 program of work. This completion rate was achieved through committee work and board support.
Included in the annual meeting was the recognition of the following businesses and individuals for their contributions to improving the business climate, quality of life and the local community:
- 2019 Board Leadership and Engagement Award: Margaret Galecki, Coldwell Banker Townside, Realtors
- 2019-2020 Ambassador Leadership: Chris Chittenden, Coldwell Banker Townside, Realtors; and Deanna Dickerson, Member One Federal Credit Union
- Small Nonprofit of the Year: Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program
- Nonprofit of the Year: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Distinguished Nonprofit Leader of the Year: Jake Powell, director of home ownership at Community Housing Partners
- Outstanding New Member of the Year: One Voice Communications
- Green Business of the Year: Beliveau Farm
- Technology Company of the Year: Torc Robotics
- 2019 Sparkplug Award: Curtis Whitt II, Christiansburg Fire Department; and Samantha Livesay, Community Housing Partners
- Chamber Volunteers of the Year: Deanna Dickerson, Member One Federal Credit Union; and Daniel Haller, Member One Federal Credit Union
- Small Business of the Year: Sugar Magnolia
- 2019 Regional Impact Award: New River Community College
- Outstanding Community Service Individual: Chris Chittenden, Coldwell Banker Townside, Realtors
- Outstanding Community Service Organization: Servpro of Montgomery/Pulaski Counties
- Distinguished Business Person of the Year: Aaron Harris Kirby, owner of Pointe West Management
- Business of the Year: Bull & Bones
The nomination process was open to members and nonmembers from May through September. The nominees are vetted by a committee comprised of previous award winners. The 2019 awards committee was chaired by Terry Vangelos of Coldwell Banker Townsider, Realtors.
The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce serves Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of Montgomery County. The chamber supports approximately 650 local businesses through business advocacy, as well as educational, marketing and networking opportunities. The Montgomery County Chamber is not affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.montgomerycc.org, or call 382-3020.
Submitted by Leo Priddy
