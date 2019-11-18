Millstone Kitchen, the New River Valley’s only shared-use kitchen, is hosting a Business Competition and is seeking participants. These could be aspiring or current owners of small bakeries, catering businesses, value-added processing, food trucks and more.
The competition is scheduled to take place this coming January through April, and seeks to prepare small food businesses to operate at our shared kitchen facilities and to encourage socially and environmentally conscious entrepreneurship among them. The competition will prepare aspiring entrepreneurs to not only succeed financially, but to also recognize their roles in building sustainable communities.
Participants will be required to attend six workshops, deliver a pitch and product/menu samples, and submit a business plan. In addition to workshops, participants will have access to mentors -- successful local business owners who want to help new entrepreneurs in the startup process.
Awards will be based on the pitches, business plans, marketing strategies and potential impact from social and environmental perspectives. There is $20,000 to award to winning businesses.
Other partners in this project include the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center, Virginia Community Capital, Virginia Cooperative Extension, VT Food Innovations Center, Floyd County Planning and Economic Development and the New River Valley Regional Commission. The competition is made possible through a Department of Housing and Community Development Vibrant Communities Initiative Grant.
Millstone Kitchen is a shared-use commercial kitchen located in Blacksburg and operated by the nonprofit Live Work Eat Gather Inc., whose mission is to cultivate and nourish community through the support of local food and farms, the creation and growth of jobs, the security of a home and the gathering of friends and neighbors. More information on both projects can be found at our websites www.millstonekitchen.org and www.oldschoolpricesfork.org.
Applications for the business competition are due Monday, Dec. 16, by 5 p.m., and can be downloaded on Millstone Kitchen’s website: https://www.millstonekitchen.org/business-competition-2019/. It is free to apply and to participate.
Questions can be directed to Millstone Kitchen Manager Jessica Schultz at millstonekitchen@gmail.com.
Submitted by Jessica Schultz
