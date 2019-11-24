The Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library System is ready to help area children get ready for school by participating in the “1,000 Things Before Kindergarten” program.
In partnership with the Library of Virginia, the Soho Center, and funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, 1KTB4K features a custom folder, log sheets, activity suggestions and prizes for every 100 books or activities completed.
Book prizes were donated by the Soho Center (www.child2000.org). Art in the project was created by Virginia Commonwealth University digital arts students, featuring animals of Virginia, from box turtles to cardinals to turkeys.
According to a Library of Virginia newsletter article, 1KTB4K is derived from the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” effort (www.1000BooksBeforeKindergarten.org), which focuses solely on reading. However, the offshoot program expands the concept to include STEAM and social/emotional behaviors, such as singing songs and nursery rhymes, playing peekaboo, dancing to music, playing in water, measuring, playing with blocks, counting aloud, etc.
And books — lots of books!
One-thousand things may sound like a lot, but books and activities may be repeated as many times as a child is interested, since repetition is a valuable learning tool. If families can devote 10 minutes a day to the program from birth to kindergarten, a child can walk in the door of school ready to learn.
Visit any branch of Montgomery-Floyd Public Library to get started. For more information, contact Sarah Pahl at spahl@mfrl.com, or visit the library website at www.mfrl.org.
